Contrasting NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NI and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kemper has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than NI.

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 7.41% 6.84% 3.61% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million 1.27 $40.39 million $1.11 16.51 Kemper $5.21 billion 0.78 $409.90 million $1.16 55.17

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kemper beats NI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

