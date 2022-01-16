Contrasting LICT (LICT) & Its Competitors

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LICT to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LICT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 920 2853 2734 120 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 26.28%. Given LICT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 17.04 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -3.34

LICT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LICT rivals beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

