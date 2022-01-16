Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

