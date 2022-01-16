Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE ED opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

