Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BBCP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BBCP opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $478.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.