Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 390 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,172,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $55.45 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00.

