Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $370,000.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

