Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

