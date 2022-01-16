COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.