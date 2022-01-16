Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

