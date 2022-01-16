Comparing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -133.86% -33.26% -27.63% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outset Medical and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.11%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Second Sight Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 34.33 -$121.49 million ($2.76) -13.19 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 17.96 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Second Sight Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

