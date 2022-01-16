Comparing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 4.38 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.92 $8.61 billion $2.52 11.38

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.13% 10.67% 4.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

