Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.80. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 5,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

