Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 527 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,148 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $215,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.2% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

LUV stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

