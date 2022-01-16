Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

