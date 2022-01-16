Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New $207,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

BAM stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

