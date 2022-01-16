Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

