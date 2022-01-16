Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $473,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.