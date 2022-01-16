Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 29,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,290,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.