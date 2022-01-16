Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.40 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.35.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

