Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 932,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,542,000 after acquiring an additional 474,340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.37 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

