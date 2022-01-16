Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

