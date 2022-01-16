Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 109.7% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4,253.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $403.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.