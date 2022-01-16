Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $615.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $633.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

