Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 987 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

