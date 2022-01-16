Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE WEBR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. Weber Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

