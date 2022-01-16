Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 626 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

