Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 40,901 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,025,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

