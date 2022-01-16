Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several brokerages have commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.