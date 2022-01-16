Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 41.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

