Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $544,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 374.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $158.52 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

