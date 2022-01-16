Commerce Bank Trims Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 97.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.