Commerce Bank Purchases 32 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average of $423.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.