Commerce Bank Has $542,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

