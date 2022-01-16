Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $101.24 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

