Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 10% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Color Platform has a market cap of $453,078.11 and $62.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,234.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00902624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00262025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027589 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003520 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.