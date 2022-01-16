Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.06. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,159 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

