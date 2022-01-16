Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

