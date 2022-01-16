Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 97.7% in December

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 271,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

