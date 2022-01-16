CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $223.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

