Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.16. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

