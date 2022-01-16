City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.56

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.56 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.71). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.71), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.51. The firm has a market cap of £55.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

