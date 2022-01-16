Citigroup Upgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Buy

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.87.

TIXT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 117.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at $264,203,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

