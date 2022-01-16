Citigroup Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.