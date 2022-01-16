Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $66,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

