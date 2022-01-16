Citigroup Inc. Buys 145,696 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.