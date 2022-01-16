CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.7%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 7,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 126,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

