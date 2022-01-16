CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$12.78 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

