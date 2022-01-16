CIBC Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

SES stock opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

