CIBC Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.52.

Shares of ARX opened at C$13.61 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

